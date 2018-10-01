Would you know what to do if someone was having a severe allergic reaction?

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, had a severe sesame allergy but died after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguettea baguette from Pret-a-Manger which did not label all the ingredients.

She fell ill on a BA flight from London to Nice and although her father, Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, gave her liquid Piriton and two EpiPens, it was too late to save her.

During her inquest this week, Coroner Dr Sean Cummings called Pret a Manger's allergy labelling "inadequate".

He said he will will be writing to Pret about collecting information on allergic reactions.

What is an allergic reaction?

Your immune system creates antibodies to fight off foreign substances so you don't get sick. But sometimes, your system will identify a substance as harmful, even thought it isn't.

You can be allergic to absolutely anything, from food to medication to environments. Nuts, milk, fish, eggs, insect stings and medicines can cause reactions.

In some cases, there is no obvious trigger.

What happens?

Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe and life threatening.

It could cause mild symptoms like skin irritation, hives, watery eyes or sneezing. You may also experience extreme stomach pain and vomit.

But in some people, it can lead to anaphylaxis.

What is anaphylaxis and what are the symptoms?

This is a life-threatening condition. It results in shock, a sudden drop in blood pressure, and difficulty breathing, which can lead to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.

It usually develops suddenly and gets worse very quickly. Other symptoms include:

Feeling light-headed or faint

Breathing difficulties, such as fast and shallow breathing

Wheezing

Fast heartbeat

Swelling of the face, such as eyes and lips

Clammy skin

Confusion and anxiety

Collapsing or losing conciousness

What do I do?

Call 999 and see if the person has an EpiPen.

If possible, remove the trigger - for instance, carefully remove a wasp or bee sting stuck in the skin.

Lie the person down flat unless they are unconscious, pregnant or struggling to breathe.

How do I use an EpiPen?

Allergy patients usually carry two EpiPens with them. If the first doesn't work, try the second in around 10 to 15 minutes. There are three different types of adrenaline auto-injector, which are used in slightly different ways.

EpiPen

Jext

Emerade